This ice cream shop serves a massive 11-scoop Pride "bouquet" cone

It’s officially Pride Month, and Summer’s Ice Cream has revealed its Pride menu. Among a list of items, it includes an 11-scoop ice cream “bouquet.”

There are four secret items on the Pride menu that will be available all month long.

The Unicorn Sammie includes a scoop of birthday cake ice cream, and two chocolate chip cookies rolled in sprinkles.

The next item is a Unicorn Sundae, which comes with three scoops of birthday cake ice cream in a dipped waffle cup topped with sprinkles, whipped cream, an upside-down cone, and a cherry on top.

The third item is the Unicorn Milkshake made with birthday cake ice cream, with a splash of your favourite flavour of choice, topped with whipped cream, an upside-down cone, cherry, and sprinkles.

Last but not least, the Pride Bouquet features 11 kiddie scoops of any ice cream option.

Now that’s a big treat!

From every purchase made, $1 will go towards The 519, a city organization that is dedicated to advocacy for the inclusion of LGBTQ communities.

Summer’s ice cream is located in Toronto’s Yorkville area and is open Sunday to Thursday from 12 pm to 10 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 12 pm to 11 pm.