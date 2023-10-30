Following less than a year in business in Toronto’s Bloordale neighbourhood, a fusion tapas restaurant has officially shuttered its doors for good.

The 1211 drew inspiration from its own address, 1211 Bloor Street W, and served up a no-frills menu that highlighted Korean, Mexican, and Canadian flavours.

Owner-chefs, Dong-Soo Eum (Don), Miguel Arguello Garcia, and Aidan MacDowall were once co-workers in notable kitchens across the city, including Seoul Shakers, Hanmoto, 416 Snack Bar, and Le Select.

The tapas spot first opened in February 2023, with each dish influenced by a team member, and featuring lots of interesting twists and unexpected ingredients.

On the menu, you’d find fusion dishes like ribs featuring chipotle gochujang maple, mitmita fries, kale kimchi, pork tacos topped with spicy basil kimchi, and cornbread with chili whipped cream.

While The 1211 restaurant has already come to a close, the trio still operates their sandwich shop, The DAM, located at 363A Oakwood Avenue, which is an amalgamation of the first letter of their names.

The 1211’s former location is now home to a new restaurant, Sad Songs Cantina, although most of the DAM team has moved on. The old-school Mexican restaurant serves up dishes like guacamole, sea bass ceviche, fish tacos, and churros for dessert.