After serving up innovative treats in Toronto for seven years, one bakery is officially bidding farewell to the neighbourhood forever.

The Butternut Baking Co., located at 2743 Dundas Street W, is a 100% all-natural, grainless, paleo bakeshop that specializes in low-carb, dairy-free, and gluten-free treats, including mini donuts, brownies, cookies, cupcakes, and pies.

Similar to many other small businesses in Toronto, the bakery faced immense pressure during years of lockdowns, which ultimately led to its heartbreaking decision to close.

“After having the gift of serving for seven years at our bakery in the Junction, we’re very sad to share with you that we are closing the doors to our specialty bakery permanently,” staff announced in a post on Instagram.

“Like so many small businesses in Toronto, we suffered through significant financial strain during the pandemic having a brick-and-mortar business and the truth is, we just haven’t been able to recover,” the post continued.

“How do we offer affordability to our customers between rising ingredient costs, inflation, fair wages while also trying to recover from the pandemic that hit our small business so hard? I’ve explored every single corner of my entrepreneurial brain and the answer is sad, but also maybe a little hopeful,” the announcement reads.

“An extraordinary chapter must end to make room for something new. It’s going to be an emotional process saying goodbye to the bakeshop and to serve you for the last time.”

The bakery will remain temporarily closed until staff announce the final sale days, where everything at the shop will be discounted.

“Know that this isn’t goodbye, but rather a transition that may just lead to an even more incredible chapter,” staff wrote.