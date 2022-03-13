If you’re looking to learn to skate, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better set of celebrity teachers than Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly.

The three-time Olympic figure skating medallist Virtue and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rielly were skating together prior to the outdoor Heritage Classic game this weekend in Hamilton.

At a friends and family skate on Saturday, the couple were joined by Virtue’s niece Poppy for a skating lesson.

Fans had a bit of a strong reaction to the moment, a rare public appearance with Virtue and Rielly together:

No one talk to me for 5 business days pic.twitter.com/lYEvgX2leN — 🗝 (@captainvirtue) March 13, 2022

They’re the best!💙 — Kristen Friedland (@KristenFriedlan) March 13, 2022

morgan rielly and tessa virtue, adopt me please https://t.co/Kj2wxDcQtJ — leafluv (@leafluv2) March 13, 2022

Best couple ever https://t.co/XzhzHjB2TN — Queen in the North 🇺🇦🇭🇰 (@glacialtide) March 13, 2022

Virtue and Rielly and have been an item for at least a couple years now, having made a public appearance together in March 2020 as part of band Arkells’ Instagram live during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ve mostly kept their relationship private, with few other social media posts together, though Virtue did share the pair’s Halloween costume this past fall.

Virtue retired from competitive skating in 2018 following her second Olympic gold medal in ice dance with long-time partner Scott Moir, though the duo returned this past Olympics as part of CBC’s commentary team.

Puck drop is set for today at 4 pm ET. It’s the fourth outdoor game for the Leafs with Rielly, the only Toronto player to have suited up for all of the team’s outdoor games in history.

There’s no word yet on whether Virtue and Rielly will be offering post-game lessons to the general public, though.