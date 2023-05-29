Restaurant to open in Toronto space at the centre of controversy

The Roncesvalles neighbourhood has been rife with construction that doesn’t appear to have a completion date in sight.

Reduced foot traffic and difficulty accessing the businesses are among the issues affecting those struggling to stay afloat after lockdowns in an area that has seen more closures over the last few years than activity.

However, for one business, it was all these factors in addition to difficulties faced with its relationship with its landlord that led to its closure.

The address of 89 Roncesvalles Avenue has been the subject of contention with its former tenant, Lambretta Pizzeria, with concerns recently resurfacing that’s got people talking.

There was the forced closure during the pandemic when the property’s owner chose not to seek financial assistance from the government to help Lambretta’s owner Celina Blanchard. However, earlier this year it also appeared that an increase in rent was in the cards when the business’ five-year lease was up.

When blogTO spoke to Blanchard at that time, the owner explained that “the landlord, Daniel Pitoscia [of Liberty Atlantic Inc.] would only agree to another five-year term” if she “dropped the [ongoing] lawsuit” that Blanchard had filed in 2018 against Liberty Atlantic and accept a “bonus of 30% increase in rent.”

You might also like: A&W launches new frozen Root Beer lineup at select Brew Bar locations

Tim Hortons is adding Dream Cookies to its nationwide menu

Popular food items at Earls Kitchen and Bar ranked from worst to best

The lawsuit, blogTO learned from a follow-up interview, amounted to about $150,000 in damages to Lambretta’s restaurant equipment that occurred during renovations of the building’s rooftop, which also included the business having to operate without a roof for over a year.

When things didn’t pan out, the business shuttered its Roncey location in January and focused its efforts on its Davenport Road space.

“It was a lose-lose situation for me there,” Blanchard told blogTO. “So, I said no, I’m not doing that. I tried to sell the business but obviously, it was difficult because no one’s going to buy a business when there’s no lease. I sold everything and got out of there.

“It was sad to close because the neighbourhood had always supported us and always tried to do whatever they could, especially during the pandemic,” Blanchard continued.

“But, you know, I was finally free of that man, free of the space. I took a huge financial hit, obviously, and I’m trying to start fresh in a different location on Davenport. I’m really happy, it’s a great spot, but it’s not the same size, and it’s not the Roncesvalles crowd. But I had to leave that area because [of this landlord experience].”

About a month ago, a somewhat cryptic post surfaced on Facebook in the Friends of Roncesvalles Avenue group that teased about the address’ reincarnation. However, the social share wasn’t lost on Blanchard, who was quick to call out the new business and its relationship with her former landlord.

“When [the new co-owner] Michael [Corcoran] started posting things on the Facebook page, I knew that there was something totally going on,” shared Blanchard about the new business’ ownership.

“I basically said, ‘Listen, I think the neighbourhood should know who the new business owners are.’ And if they want to support the landlord after everything that they had put us through, then that’s fine, but the neighbourhood should know who’s behind it all.”

For Blanchard, who still has a lawsuit against Liberty Atlantic Inc., it’s not so much about being bitter about the situation but more about preserving the eight-plus years business’ name.

“I certainly don’t want to come across as bitter; I’m standing up for myself because I feel I was wronged on so many levels. I’ve moved on, but it’s just a little disappointing,” Blanchard continued. “Michael wrote [in the post]: ‘Oh, you got me, but we’re going to take the best of Lambretta.'”

“He said ‘Alan Henry [Lambretta Roncesvalles’ former manager] is the best part of Lambretta and we’re gonna have Alan Henry back.’ Well, that’s fine, do whatever you want to do, but don’t use my brand and the goodwill of Lambretta to try to attract people back into that space. And because everyone is conscious of where they spend their money these days, people need to know who they’re actually supporting.”

The new business’ co-owner Michael Corcoran and first-time restaurateur does admit that he is a business partner with Pitoscia. As serial entrepreneurs largely in business development and property development, this operation came about due to their mutual interest, timing, and opportunity.

Sharing with blogTO that Simply Social will be a health-driven gluten-free cafe, kitchen and market, Corcoran notes that it’s a space “where people are encouraged to meet face-to-face over a salmon bowl or panini.”

While neither owner has any experience opening a restaurant, Corcoran does note their experience in getting things off the ground with many companies, plus their reliance on Henry, “who is a subject matter expert and… going to be in charge of the day to day [operations].”

When asked about the legal matters between Blanchard and Pitoscia, Corcoran mentions “That’s a matter in front of the courts between the previous tenant and not the restaurant. I do not have a vested interest in that legal action, and I want to see it play itself out in the court of law and not in the court of public opinion.

“But I guess what I would say is Lambretta’s departure was one of roughly 20 businesses that have closed on Roncesvalles in the last 12 months alone… in an endless stream of construction disasters and transit detours and other challenges and hurdles that have made a vibrant, hopping busy neighbourhood inaccessible.”