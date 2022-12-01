Morgan Wallen is coming to Toronto on his new One Night at a Time World Tour

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

‘Tis the season for concert announcements and we have a huge one for you today.

Country superstar Morgan Wallen announced that his 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation, is coming to Toronto on Saturday, September 16.

The CMA and ACM award-winning artist will be performing at Budweiser Stage, and tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 4 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Wallen and special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will also be stopping in London, Ottawa, and other Canadian cities during his visit to four countries and two continents.

The new world tour is named after one-of-three new songs on Wallen’s One Thing at a Time – Sampler: “One Thing at a Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why.” The new collection is set to drop on December 1 at midnight.

The Tennessee-born singer is also enjoying chart success with his current single, “Thought You Should Know,” co-written with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon.

Wallen competed in the sixth season of The Voice in 2014 and released his debut album, If I Know Me, in 2018, which hit number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

The singer has faced controversy in the past. Wallen was caught using a racial slur in a video and has since apologized for using inappropriate and unacceptable language.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 3 pm