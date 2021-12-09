While travel advisories have been lifted, the Government of Canada says transmission of COVID-19 continues in many countries. The federal government advises that you should be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling. Follow any local public health measures while travelling, and check Canada’s travel requirements prior to departure. At this time, Canada advises to avoid all cruise ship travel abroad.

Swoop has launched three new non-stop flights to sunny destinations so you can escape the Canadian winter weather.

Beginning this week, the low-cost airline has introduced trips to Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Flights from Toronto to Los Cabos, Mexico and Toronto to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic will be once a week. Flights from Toronto to Kingston, Jamaica will run twice weekly.

“The launch of these three new routes demonstrates that Swoop’s accessible and affordable fares have caught on in Toronto and highlights the demand we are seeing for ultra-low fare travel across Canada,” Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance at Swoop, said in a statement.

One way tickets to each destination are all less than $200 if you book by a certain date. For travellers headed to Los Cabos, a one-way trip will cost $180 if booked by December 18 for trips between January 5 and April 30. Blackout dates for this price are February 17 to 22, March 12 to 20, 2022 and April 14 to 19.

If you’re eyeing a trip to Punta Cana, you can get a one-way ticket for $199 if you book by December 12 for trips between January 5 and April 30. The same blackout dates apply.

If Kingston is your final destination, you’ll be able to snag a one-way ticket for the price of $180 if you book between December 8 and December 15 and travel between January 5 and April 30. The same blackout dates also apply for this destination.

Make sure you check all COVID-19-related restrictions and requirements before travelling as countries vary in which COVID-19 tests they accept, and what their quarantine rules are.

You can check federal travel advice and advisories here. Currently, the Government of Canada advises that travellers to Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Mexico “exercise a high degree of caution.”