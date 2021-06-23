Toronto fitness studio offering a week of free rooftop classes

Toronto fitness studio Sweat and Tonic is moving its classes outdoors and is offering free classes for seven days.

The studio, which is located at 225 Yonge Street, is taking its classes to the rooftop of the Toronto Eaton Centre at 220 Yonge Street starting July 1.

It will offer daily HIIT, Ride and yoga classes, and all equipment will be provided.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, and your support has meant so much to us,” said the studio in a newsletter to its members.

“As a token of our gratitude and to welcome you all back, we’re offering complimentary Sweat on the Roof classes from opening day on Thursday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 7.”

Space is limited, and booking for the classes will start on June 26 at 5 pm for Unlimited Members, and on June 27 at 5 pm for the general public.

Stations will be socially distanced, and masks must be worn at all times when not working out, according to the studio.

Be sure to show up prepared to work out, and don’t forget your water bottle!

Regular prices for classes are $27 per one credit, $130 for 5, or $250 for 10 credits.

When: Free classes from July 1 to 7

Where: 220 Yonge Street, enter through Queen St entrance, use escalators to reach the third floor and take the elevators to P5.