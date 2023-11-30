A Toronto ice cream joint is ending its season in style by giving away free scoops all day before it shuts down for the winter months.

Summer’s Ice Cream has been a Yorkville fixture since 1984, known for its generous scoops of homemade ice cream and waffle cones.

Like most ice cream spots, Summer’s closes for the winter months as demand for ice cream plummets as fast as the winter temperatures.

You might also like: Toronto restaurant known for its outrageous lasagna is opening a second location

Local businesses claim Taste of the Danforth is cancelled for 2024 and possibly for good

The McRib is back: Here's where you can get it in Toronto

Since it only costs money to store ice cream for the winter months (not to mention they prefer to serve it fresh), it only makes sense that Summer’s clear out its freezers before the calendar switches to December.

Want free ice cream? Just join what will surely be a line at the subterranean spot at 101 Yorkville Avenue on Thursday, November 30 between 2 and 10 pm for a free scoop.