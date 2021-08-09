Three Summer Stations art pieces are now on display in the Beaches

Three public art installations have been moved from the Distillery District to the Beaches neighbourhood, where they’ll be on display for east end residents until the end of summer.

The colourful installations can now be spotted at Kew Gardens, Woodbine Park, and the RC Harris Water Treatment plant. They’re part of the Summer Stations design competition, and they will remain in place until August 31.

“It’s wonderful that the winning installations got to do a tour of the city, beginning at the Distillery District,” Brad Bradford, Ward 19 City Councillor, said in a news release. “I’m thrilled that Summer Stations can finish their exhibit where it happens annually, at the Beaches.”

The pink and yellow ARc de Blob can be found at Kew Gardens near the library, the shell-shaped The Epitonium is at Woodbine Park, and the Throbber is displayed on the lawn outside the water treatment plant.

The art pieces are part of the seventh-annual Winter Stations design competition, which was initially conceived as a way to draw visitors to the Beaches in the winter months. The winter art pieces usually launch in February, but organizers needed to switch things up this year to comply with the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home order.

Instead of launching in winter like usual, the art pieces were unveiled in the Distillery District this spring. Now that they’ve been transported to the Beaches, the executive director of the local Business Improvement Area hopes visitors take advantage of the summer weather to enjoy the art, the nature, and visit neighbourhood businesses.

“Bring friends or family, explore the art installations outdoors along Queen Street East, shop local, and enjoy great food in our neighbourhood,” Paul Bieksa said in a news release. “It is the perfect afternoon adventure in the Beaches.”