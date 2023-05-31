Out-of-control wildfires are causing devastation in Ontario right now

At least 11 severe wildfires active in Ontario have been deemed “extreme” events by officials, including a pair of conflagrations now spreading at an alarming rate near the town of Wawa.

The pair of enormous blazes broke out on May 26 and 27, and have since grown to cover wide swathes of land. Ontario Forest Fires referred to the wildfires as “not in control” in a tweet on Tuesday.

There are two active #fires in the Wawa District. Wawa 2 is currently 105 hectares and 6 kilometers west of White River. Wawa 3 is currently 3900 hectares and 9 kilometers east of White River. Both fires are not under control. Visit https://t.co/jEI8tBEUm6 for more information. pic.twitter.com/T9MAQdIhiZ — Ontario Forest Fires (@ONforestfires) May 30, 2023

As of Wednesday morning, one of those two blazes appears to be spreading quickly, and has gained approximately 900 hectares of ground since Ontario Forest Fires issued its update the day before.

WAW003 was only 800 Hectares yesterday. Map is now showing 4800 Hectares. — Anthony Hoff (@Anthony74915451) May 30, 2023

In addition to the 11 aforementioned extreme forest fires currently burning in the province, another seven smaller-scale blazes are active throughout Ontario for a total of 18 ongoing forest fires.

#SuperiorEastOPP is advising that Highway 631 from White River to Hornepayne REMAINS CLOSED due to a forest fire causing extremely dangerous conditions in the area. ^an pic.twitter.com/rD7CcW057F — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) May 30, 2023

A stretch of hot, sunny weather has added to forest fire risks in Ontario over the past week, bringing fire hazards up to the high-to-extreme range.

The forest fire hazard in #Ontario is high to extreme! Warm weather continues to increase the forest fire hazard. Check your local municipality for burning restrictions. To report a forest fire, call 310-FIRE (3473). If you are south of the French and Mattawa Rivers, call 911. pic.twitter.com/jrDaVXALsO — Ontario Forest Fires (@ONforestfires) May 29, 2023

News of these large blazes in the province comes amid a particularly rough season for wildfires across Canada, occurring as devastating wildfires make headlines in Alberta, BC, and Nova Scotia.

So far, Ontario’s ongoing wildfires have not caused anywhere near the destruction of these larger blazes in the country’s eastern and western regions. Those wildfires have caused widespread ecological destruction, caused evacuations, wiped out homes and businesses, and left an eerie orange glow in the skies.