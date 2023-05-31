Fireworks set off on TTC bus in shocking video

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is investigating a shocking new video that surfaced this week which shows a teenager lighting a firework on a semi-crowded bus.

The 22-second clip, posted on Twitter by 6ixBuzzTV, shows a teenage boy lighting a firework and aiming it at the back of the TTC bus.

Several people are heard screaming and ducking as the firework goes off and the bus is filled with smoke. At the end of the clip, multiple commuters are seen trying to escape the bus as the firework continues to crackle.

“Imagine an elderly person just minding their business sitting on the bus and all the other innocent passengers…how is this excusable behaviour?” one person asked under the video.

I mean really.. seriously.. 🤦🏾 — Benjy S. (@bsekatawa) May 30, 2023

“Not surprising. The only thing that matters to some kids these days is seeing that someone that they’ve never met hit that magical like button,” another comment reads.

disappointed in this dudes parents. disappointed in this guy and whatever made him think this was remotely funny. i hope he gets what he deserves. — Aepherial 👹 (@Aepherial) May 31, 2023

“Can’t believe some are defending such irresponsible behaviour,” another person wrote in response to some people who equated the situation to just a couple of teenagers messing around.

Wow just wow absolutely speechless — Michael Sistilli (@MSistilli) May 31, 2023

TTC Media Relations verified via Twitter that they are aware of a “couple of recent incidents of fireworks being set off on TTC buses in Scarborough.”

The transit commission did not say which bus route the incident took place on.

“They’re being looked into and those responsible will be held accountable. Fortunately there were no serious injuries and there’s plenty of video available to assist investigators.”