Woman identified in fatal High Park subway stabbing didn't know the alleged attacker

Toronto police have identified a 31-year-old woman as the victim who was fatally stabbed aboard a train at High Park subway station on Thursday afternoon.

On December 8, police were called to the station just after 2 pm following reports of a double stabbing.

It is alleged that a man stabbed two adult women on a subway train, who were subsequently transported to hospital by paramedics.

Vanessa Kurpiewska of Toronto was pronounced dead at the hospital, and another unnamed woman, 37, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

Police were able to immediately locate the suspect at High Park station and he was arrested at the scene.

Neng Jia Jin, 52, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. He is due to appear in court on Friday.

Police say that the suspect and the victims did not know each other, insinuating the attack was random.

Following the stabbings, the TTC promptly halted service on Line 2 between Keele and Jane stations for several hours as police continued to investigate the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.