A woman has died and another is injured after they were stabbed at Toronto’s High Park Station on Thursday.

The incident occurred just after 2 pm.

Toronto Police say they received multiple reports of a man who assaulted several people and was being “aggressive.” He was arrested and is currently in Toronto Police custody.

When officers arrived at the scene, two adult women with stab wounds were located.

Paramedics say the two victims were rushed to the hospital, with one in life-threatening condition who was later pronounced dead and the other in serious, but not life-threatening, condition.

The TTC promptly halted service on Line 2 between Keele and Jane stations, with shuttle buses running between the two stops. They later released a statement.

Shuttle buses were not stopping at High Park Station and were redirected to Keele as police continued to investigate the scene.