Subban bashes Leafs coach for calling Matthews' goal count a "distraction"

Former NHLer PK Subban is back at it with another rant about the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In a video posted to X on Thursday, the retired defenceman went after Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe for comments he made regarding Auston Matthews’ pursuit of 70 goals.

After a loss to the Detroit Red Wings last weekend, Keefe was asked about Matthews potentially hitting the major scoring milestone, and called it a “distraction” for the team.

“Obviously, that’s a major distraction,” Keefe told reporters “Doesn’t help us [with] what we’re trying to accomplish on the ice. But it’s exciting, I get it.”

Firing back at the bench boss’ undermining of his star player, Subban asked why it was so difficult for Keefe to say something positive about the 26-year-old’s offensive heroics.

“Is it that hard to say ‘you know what, thank God for Auston Matthews?… We’re so happy this has given our team a boost. It’s a major reason why we’re in the playoffs…’ I could do it with my eyes closed!”

The 34-year-old also compared Keefe’s approach to that of Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who has praised the offensive contributions of Hart Trophy frontrunner Nikita Kucherov this season.

“They come out, they say all the nice things about [Kucherov] and they own it as a team. And that’s why they played so well down the stretch,” Subban said of the Bolts. “Toronto’s been struggling because the leadership isn’t right.”

As for the “distraction” argument made by Keefe, Subban suggested that the Leafs, who finished third in the NHL’s Atlantic Divison, have much bigger distractions to worry about.

“I’ll tell you what the biggest distraction is, 4.4 goals against in your last five games. Your team has played well under expectations the whole season,” he said.

Coming back to Matthews, who ultimately capped his season with 69 goals, Subban concluded his rant by arguing that Toronto’s coaching staff is not supporting the player.

“Auston Matthews had an opportunity to do something only 14 other players in the league had ever accomplished. That’s a big deal,” he explained. “He needs to have that support. That was [his] moment and it’s a shame Sheldon Keefe took it away from him.”