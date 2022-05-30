Pastry cafe known for adorable animal-shaped desserts to open in Toronto

Toronto’s Eaton Centre is getting a new pastry shop known for the cutest animal-shaped treats and ice cream desserts.

Stuffies Pastries Cafe is opening up on the second level of the Eaton Centre this summer, its first Toronto location.

Their menu consists of both sweet and savoury options all shaped like fish. Picture a pizza pocket in the shape of a fish, filled with cheese, tomato sauce and pepperoni. They also have other fill options like Nutella, vanilla creme or blueberry creme.

They also have mini custard-stuffed bears, ice cream, and hot and cold drinks, too.

The cafe currently has two locations in the area, one in Scarborough and the other in Mississauga. Their Eaton Centre cafe is set to open sometime this summer.

Stuffies Pastries Cafe

Address: Toronto Eaton Centre – 220 Yonge Street

