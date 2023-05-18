Major malls and retail stores open and closed on Victoria Day 2023 in Toronto

Most stores and shopping malls are closed on Victoria Day 2023. However, a few will remain open for business on the national holiday.

Houseware and automotive giant Canadian Tire will be open with reduced hours. Home Depot and Rona will be closed for in-store shopping, with their garden centres operating at reduced hours.

Drug stores like Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall Pharmacy will be open, as well as all Walmart locations.

Chains like Dollarama, Indigo, Mark’s Warehouse, Best Buy, Costco and Staples will be closed on Victoria Day.

Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls will also be closed for both in-store shopping and roadside pick-up.

If you’re looking to visit a mall for some shopping with friends and family, you’re in luck. Several malls will be open for business.

Malls open on Victoria Day 2023 in Toronto

Other malls, such as CF Sherway Gardens, Dufferin Mall, Gerrard Square, Scarborough Town Centre and Yorkdale Shopping Centre, will remain closed.

Remember to call retail stores or malls in advance to confirm their timings before heading out. Many of the stores listed above may only be open at select locations.

Take a look at the newly revised Retail Business Holidays Act if you need more information on the kind of businesses that are allowed to stay open on Victoria Day.