If you’re a Rogers customer receiving a strange “proxy authentication required” pop-up this morning, congratulations! You’re one of an unknown number of Canadians dealing with yet another baffling service issue from the provider, which is still recovering after that nationwide outage that brought cities to a halt last year.

It appears that along with ongoing disruptions to internet service around Barrie, some residents are finding themselves unable to send SMS and MMS messages in group text conversations.

Good morning Peter. We’ve received reports of some customers experiencing an issue sending MMS messages and our network team is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience. ^ BE — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) May 18, 2023

These types of messages are bouncing back with a “not delivered” alert, with both text and photos/videos not able to go through.

Customers are also being prompted to enter a username and password for an HTTP proxy — something many have never seen before.

The peculiar pop-up lists the proxy “mmsproxy.rogers.com:80” and directs people to go to their phone’s settings to fix the issue.

I have the same thing as does two of my coworkers. — F (@ZeroFksleft) May 18, 2023

A slew of users took to Twitter early Thursday to complain about the confounding problem, and in response, Rogers customer service reps are issuing a vague statement that at least acknowledges the ongoing difficulties, but does not explain them further or provide a time that things may be fixed.

“We’ve received reports of some customers experiencing an issue sending MMS messages and our network team is working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience,” the @RogersHelps account has said to multiple individuals.

The company has also confirmed an internet outage in Alliston, Bolton, Orillia, and Orangeville, while customers in North York, Whitby, and other parts of the province are encountering the same trouble.