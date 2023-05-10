Toronto seafood bar announces it's permanently closing at longtime location

The past few years have seen many businesses close due to a variety of reasons, with most issues related to the aftermath of operating while still recovering from pandemic closures.

The latest to announce their final week comes from Stamp’s Lane Seafood Bar, a casual, east coast crab and lobster shack-inspired restaurant in Roncesvalles Village.

The neighbourhood hangout just posted the decision to shutter its doors on May 12.

The positive takeaway from this closure is that it was not pandemic related but a chance for the business to take a break before returning to a not yet finalized location.

“We are very grateful for all the support from the west end of Toronto over the last 5 years,” owner William James tells blogTO.

While the team was “looking forward to another summer filled with clambakes, lobster rolls and fun vibes,” James shares that “the time has come to move our little rockabilly, tiki and crab shack seafood bar to a larger location!”

Further updates and news about when Stamp’s will be serving its next po’boy sandwich can be found by following the business’ Instagram account. Until then, find them and their clam bake combos, tacos, and specials until the end of this week.