Stackt closing for two months as Toronto begins surveying for future park

Toronto’s stackt market will close down temporarily as environmental assessments are carried out as the City prepares to convert the lot into a park.

From March to April, the City of Toronto will conduct an environmental site assessment (ESA) of the lot at 28 Bathurst Street, involving “the drilling of boreholes, installation of monitoring wells, and sampling of soil and groundwater,” a City spokesperson told Daily Hive.

Stackt announced the closure this week but confirmed that the market’s storefronts that face Bathurst would remain open.

“We’ll also be re-opening the Brewery in April,” the stackt announcement reads. “It doesn’t feel like it this week, but patio season is just around the corner.”

Although the Bathurst lot is fully occupied by retrofitted shipping containers and decorated patio space, it has long been slated to become a public park, with City Council approving a motion to convert the land back in 2017. Stackt, which opened in 2019, was built to be a temporary installation until the park construction begins.

Thankfully the market likely won’t be going anywhere too soon. According to the City, depending on the results of the ESA, a risk assessment, and a record of site condition, construction on the park may not start for another three to five years.

“When the City has sufficient environmental information to satisfy the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks regulatory requirements, we will plan for the design and construction of the park,” the City said.