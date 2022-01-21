61-storey lattice-inspired tower planned for Toronto's Yorkville

Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood could soon be home to an eye-catching tower soaring 61-storeys high.

Plans recently filed with the City of Toronto call for the tower to rise between Davenport Road and Scollard Street, just east of Bay Street. It would be a mixed-use building with residential, retail, and office uses.

As far as Toronto towers go, this one looks like it will stand out. Renderings reveal that its exterior would be covered in an off-white lattice design, with the tower’s upper floors coming to an angular point on the north side. It would sit atop an 11-storey podium that will house the retail, office and amenity space for the building.

Despite its gargantuan size, the tower would have just 79 residential units, including a four-storey penthouse that would occupy the triangular tip of the building. The remaining units would range from one- to three bedrooms, each of which would have at least one balcony or terrace.

With everything from a gym to a pool to paddle courts and outdoor terraces planned, the amenities in this building would be robust. Even the parking garage, which will have a total of 100 spaces, would have high-end finishings, including three car elevators.

The proposed construction site, which includes 22-30 Scollard Street and 21-25 Davenport Road, is currently home to a mix of semi-detached and detached houses and low-rise commercial buildings. According to the filed plans, they would all be demolished to make way for the Yorkville tower.

The proposal is still awaiting approval from City Council.