St. Lawrence Market temporarily prohibits indoor dining

St. Lawrence Market has temporarily removed its indoor seating to comply with Ontario’s vaccine passport rules.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the market said it would not be feasible to close all doors except one and check everyone’s vaccination receipt.

Temporarily forbidding indoor eating allows the market to admit shoppers without checking proof of vaccination since it’s now only operating as a grocery market.

“Outdoor picnic tables will continue to be available for people who wish to eat and drink outside,” it said.

The market also reminded customers that masks continue to be mandatory throughout its indoor space.

Ontario’s vaccine passport rules say businesses with indoor dining rooms must confirm that patrons eating there are double vaccinated. The restrictions do not apply to people getting takeout or eating on patios.