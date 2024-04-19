Leafs first round playoff schedule, start times officially released

The Toronto Maple Leafs are under 48 hours from starting their 2024 playoff run, with a first-round matchup set against the Boston Bruins.

With dreams of winning their first Stanley Cup since 1967, Toronto will have to go through a longtime rival in order to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Today, the NHL announced the full schedule for Toronto’s first-round playoff series.

Game 1 is set for Saturday night at 8 pm at Boston’s TD Garden, with Game 2 as well as a possible Game 5 and 7 also taking place on the road. Meanwhile, Toronto will be hosting Games 3 and 4, as well as a possible Game 6 in the best-of-seven series.

According to today’s lines at FanDuel, the Leafs hold +100 odds to beat the Bruins, while the Bruins are carrying -120 odds as the favourite. If you bet $1 on the Bruins, you’d return $1.83 with a win, or 83 cents in profit, compared to an even $2 win on a $1 bet for the Leafs, exactly doubling your profit.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 1: Saturday, April 20, Toronto at Boston, 8 pm ET

Game 2: Monday, April 22, Toronto at Boston, 7 pm ET

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary