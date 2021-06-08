Toronto covered in a thick blanket of fog ahead of thunderstorms (PHOTOS)
Here comes the rain and more of it! Toronto woke up to some rainy weather on Tuesday morning, and it’s starting to get a bit foggy out there.
It’s forecasted to be a rainy week in the city, and according to The Weather Network, there’s a risk of a thunderstorm Tuesday through Wednesday.
It’s expected to get foggy in the overnight hours with temperatures feeling like 20°C, but it looks like the fog has already taken over.
Here’s what the streets of Toronto looked like on Tuesday morning:
Coffee and fog#Toronto pic.twitter.com/lyIUYRT2D3
— Mwiwa (@Mwistar) June 8, 2021
And it looks like rainy weather is expected for most of the week. Temperatures are expected to feel relatively high with 37°C on Wednesday and hover between the high 20s and low 30s for the remainder of the week.