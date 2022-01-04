Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of strong winds

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto ahead of strong winds expected throughout Wednesday.

Winds are expected to pick up Wednesday afternoon and continue through the evening with gusts between 70 and 80 km per hour possible. The wind is a result of a cold front moving in, bringing strong southwest winds with it.

The weather agency is warning that winds of that speed can knock out power, toss loose objects and create dangerous road conditions.

Toronto will see a high of 4ºC with a mix of snow and rain during the day. Wind will blow in throughout the afternoon and cool things off, leaving room for rain to turn to snow throughout the evening. It will feel like -16ºC overnight thanks to the windchill.