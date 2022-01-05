Cold front, high winds headed to Toronto prompts special weather statement

Toronto’s had a rainy, snowy, and windy New Year’s week, and it looks like the high winds are not stopping any time soon.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Wednesday morning alerting the public about strong winds headed towards the city.

Wind as fast as 70-80 km/h will billow through the city beginning Wednesday afternoon and going into the evening. A cold front bringing strong southwesterly winds will sweep through the southern regions of the province.

The federal weather agency warns that power outages may occur, and loose objects could be tossed around due to high winds. Tree branches might break, too. They’re warning drivers to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

Environment Canada also forecast Wednesday to be rainy with chances of snow flurries.

Toronto is also expecting to see warm highs of 3°C during the day, and wind chill could reach an icy -16°C overnight.