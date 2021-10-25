Special weather statement issued for Toronto due to heavy rainfall

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto as up to 30 mm of rain is expected for Monday.

The special weather statement was issued shortly after 5:30 am on Monday morning and according to EC, an extra 15 to 30 mm is expected for the day, with a total of 30 to 50 mm of rainfall.

“This rainfall is due to a low pressure system that is forecast to track northeast across southern Ontario on Monday,” said Environment Canada.

Though the downpour is expected to end early this evening, there is still a possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada is reminding residents in the city, when it is safe to do so, to make sure storm drains are clear of leaves and debris in order to minimize flooding.

Rain is still in the forecast throughout the day on Tuesday, however. If you head outdoors, just remember to suit up.