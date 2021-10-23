Frost advisory issued for Toronto as temperatures fall to nearly 0°C

Less than a week after it was 20°C in Toronto, Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the city.

The advisory was issued on Saturday morning and warns that frost is possible tonight and early Sunday morning as temperatures fall to nearly 0°C.

The weather authority said frost may damage crops, and advises taking preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

The frigid weather is not expected to last long.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, sunny skies will push temperatures back up to 13°C on Sunday.