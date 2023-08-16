Here's a sneak peek of the 2023 CNE before it opens

The 2023 CNE opening day is finally almost here, and for anyone wondering what to expect from all of the exciting new things coming this year, here is your sneak peek.

Right off the bat, visitors will not be able to miss the most-anticipated addition to the annual event’s ride offerings: the gargantuan SuperWheel, the tallest travelling Ferris wheel in North America.

At nearly 46 metres high, the attraction towers over the Exhibition grounds and is a must-do, as it offers unrivalled views of the midway, the Toronto skyline and the lake.

Embarking on the inaugural trip up to the skies on Wednesday, we were surprised at just how high the ride feels once you actually get to the top, with 360-degree vistas as it rotates at a reasonable speed, stopping intermittently.

Another pleasant surprise is the air conditioning in the 36 enclosed pods — one of which has a glass floor, if you’re feeling brave — providing a welcome reprieve from the sun.

Choosing between this and the Sky Ride with its notoriously long lineups, we would personally opt for the SuperWheel (especially at night), though it is also bound to have massive waits this year. Hopefully, its popularity will at least mean the smaller Ferris wheels are less busy for those looking to get a quick ride in.

If you’re hungry after lining up and taking on the wheel and other rides like the Polar Express, Euroslide, Zipper and more, you’ll want to head to the food building to try out the Ex’s famously wacky foods, which this year are as over-the-top as ever.

If you’re a fan of pickles, Fruity Pebbles, or the colour pink, you’re definitely in luck with this year’s menu.

Choose from dill pickle fries, pickle cotton candy, and peanut butter pickle dogs; Fruity Pebble-topped mini pancakes and deep-fried cheese curds covered in the cereal; and pink champagne mac and cheese, pink stuffed chimney cones, pink dragon fruit fluffy pancakes, pink pina colada sauce-covered nachos, and an extra pink strawberry milkshake full of extravagant fixings.

Continuing on the sensational side, there are also Korean fried frog legs, a whopping four-pound taco that is hard to carry with two hands, a burger with watermelon slices for buns, foot-long fries, bacon-wrapped chicken wings, a Krispy Kreme blueberry chicken sandwich, peanut butter jelly corn on the cob and street corn lemonade.

The stars of this year’s foods will definitely include the deep-fried pizza slices from Pizza Pizza, which come in three varieties: classic, buffalo sauce, and hot honey-pickle-creamy garlic-Doritos.

Another is the cheeseburger and street corn soft serve cones from So Cute Ice Cream, which is the same company behind the ketchup and mustard-flavoured desserts last year.

If you can stomach them, the cheeseburger option comes with a pickle and pretzel in a cheese-coated waffle cone, while the street corn flavour includes lime, cotija cheese and chili seasoning on top.

Post-feast, it will probably be time to do some perusing of the midway games or gaming garage, and then get your shop on at the booths all around the property or in buildings like the Enercare Centre.

A stop at the Better Living Centre for The Pink Floyd Exhibition — Their Mortal Remains is also something to add to your list before the installation leaves the city for good.

The multi-sensory experience is like none other for music fans, with countless photos, videos, stories, pieces of art, instruments, props, and other one-of-a-kind artifacts from the band’s history.

Anyone remotely interested in the iconic band, its influence or its musical era will be enthralled by the exhibit, which is designed to be similar to the experience of attending a Pink Floyd concert when walked through with headphones.

You can also catch a band performing The Dark Side of the Moon album at the CNE Bandshell on September 2.

After your trip through the rich, perfectly curated labyrinth dedicated to the group, don’t forget to finish with some more rides, food, games, live music and other performances, the drone show, private jet selfie spot, first-ever Drag EXtravaganza, and the all-new waterfront fountain show at the CNE this year, which runs August 18 until Labour Day.