Six changes to Raptors' schedule coming, including Lowry return

The Toronto Raptors have six new changes coming to their upcoming schedule.

With COVID-19 having run through much of their roster over the last few weeks (as well as the rest of the NBA), completing the 82-game schedule as planned seemed to be a pipe dream.

The NBA announced changes to their schedule today, after 11 games in December had been postponed, including three Raptors games.

The NBA today announced the rescheduling of the 11 games postponed in December due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus. pic.twitter.com/MJyiNesT5P — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 3, 2022

The full slate of Raptors games affected by the new NBA schedule are:

January 26: Toronto at Chicago (postponed from Dec 22)

January 31: Toronto at Atlanta (moved from February 1)

February 1: Miami at Toronto (moved from February 3)

February 3: Chicago at Toronto (postponed from December 16)

February 28: Brooklyn at Toronto (moved from January 26)

March 4: Orlando at Toronto (postponed from December 20)

The most notable change here is the Miami Heat visit to Toronto on February 1, which marks the return of Kyle Lowry to Scotiabank Arena after nine seasons with the Raptors.

No fans are currently able to attend games at Scotiabank Arena due to the latest series of restrictions limiting capacity to 1,000 at sporting events, including arena workers. At this time, it is unclear exactly if the restrictions will be lifted before February.