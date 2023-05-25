Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin to headline celebrity basketball game in Toronto

If you’ve ever wanted to watch Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin on a basketball court together, well, now’s your chance.

The Canadian actor and 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors are teaming up once again for the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA) Celebrity Classic charity basketball game this summer.

The third edition of the game — the previous two taking place in 2019 and 2022 — will be hosted Saturday, July 8 at the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre.

Tickets will be on sale June 9 at noon ET through the CCYAA website, with all proceeds benefitting the Jeremy Lin Foundation and CCYAA.

While Lin and Liu are the first two celebrities announced, last year’s roster featured a star-studded cast of Asian celebrities, including comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng, Watcher hosts Ryan Bergara and Steven Lim, as well as Riverdale actor Charles Melton.

Lin averaged seven points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 23 games for the Raptors during the 2018-19 season. Though he averaged just 3.4 minutes in eight playoff appearances, Lin was widely welcomed as a strong veteran presence as the franchise captured its first championship in team history.

The Raptors were Lin’s last NBA stop, as he’s spent the past four seasons splitting his time between the NBA G League, the Chinese Basketball Association, and the Taiwan-based P. League+.

“Toronto is one of those cities and one of those experiences where I’ll have it forever. My heart always feels like you know, it’s here. It’s amazing. [I have] a lot of love and just a lot of like reflection and gratitude coming back into the city,” Lin told Daily Hive at last year’s celebrity game.

Simu Liu, meanwhile, is involved in the production of four upcoming films: Barbie, Arthur the King, Atlas, and Grand Death Lotto. Barbie is set to be released in theatres on July 21, some 13 days after the CCYAA Celebrity Classic.