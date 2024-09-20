New dad Simon Benoit clashes with Max Domi at Leafs practice

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit reported to training camp on Friday after missing Thursday’s session for the birth of his first child.

Although likely sleep-deprived, the new parent wasted no time getting back into his usual physical style of play. And it didn’t take long for tensions to rise as he and teammate Max Domi got into a brief tussle during the second day of on-ice sessions.

According to a report from Toronto Sun‘s Lance Hornby, the Group B skirmish occurred after a particularly intense drill, with the two players briefly wrestling before things cooled down.

Domi and Benoit in a brief wrestling match after an intense drill. But like most Leafs after a second tough day of Camp Berube, they were too winded to carry it over. New father Benoit led the post stretch with lots of stick taps and he and Max talked it out. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 (@sunhornby) September 20, 2024

“I was just trying to show him my new dad strength,” Benoit joked, chatting with reporters after practice.

The 26-year-old made it clear that there were no hard feelings between him and Domi. “It’s all laughs… buddy-buddy,” he said, emphasizing that tensions on the ice are simply part of camp.

Before the encounter, Benoit led his group’s stretch while his teammates offered congratulatory stick taps.

“It’s nice to feel the support from your teammates. We have a tight group,” the blueliner noted.

New dad Simon Benoit leads the stretch & gets stick taps after Leafs practice pic.twitter.com/zc6xRFTWEA — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 20, 2024

Benoit, who played with the Anaheim Ducks before joining the Leafs last year, signed a three-year extension this summer worth $1.35 million AAV. However, with tough competition on Toronto’s blue line—including players like Jake McCabe, Jani Hakanpää, Conor Timmins, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson—he’ll need to battle for his spot as the Leafs finalize their NHL roster.

His first priority, though, remains at home. “Long hours at the hospital. I have to go back there today,” Benoit shared, noting that he and his partner are still deciding on a name for their daughter. “We’re working on it.”

The Leafs’ preseason begins Sunday, September 22, against the Ottawa Senators, with the official season opener set for October 9 in a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.