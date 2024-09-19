Leafs defenceman misses Day 1 of camp for birth of first child
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit is missing from the first day of training camp. But it’s for a very good reason.
The Leafs’ PR team shared the news on Thursday, shortly after the 25-year-old defenceman and his longtime girlfriend, Alice Desaulnier, became parents.
Leafs D Simon Benoit will be absent from practice today as he and his partner welcomed their first child.
The couple, both from Quebec, first announced they were expecting in April during Round 1 of the playoffs.
They’ve been together since 2017 and often share glimpses of their life on social media.
Benoit, who played 137 games with the Anaheim Ducks after going undrafted, signed a one-year deal with the Leafs in the 2023 offseason. Though he didn’t make the team out of camp, Benoit debuted for Toronto in November and solidified a spot with his hard-hitting, physical style of play.
The Laval native signed a three-year extension ($1.35 million AAV) with the Leafs this summer.
With plenty of competition on the Leafs’ blue line, including names like Jake McCabe, Jani Hakanpaa, Conor Timmins, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Benoit will need to return soon to battle for his spot in the lineup.
Toronto’s first on-ice training session is set to begin this morning at the Ford Performance Centre. Then, the Buds will kick off their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, September 22, at Scotiabank Arena.
The Leafs’ 2024-25 campaign officially begins on October 9 with a road game against their historic rivals, the Montreal Canadiens.