Leafs defenceman misses Day 1 of camp for birth of first child

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit is missing from the first day of training camp. But it’s for a very good reason.

The Leafs’ PR team shared the news on Thursday, shortly after the 25-year-old defenceman and his longtime girlfriend, Alice Desaulnier, became parents.

Leafs D Simon Benoit will be absent from practice today as he and his partner welcomed their first child. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) September 19, 2024

The couple, both from Quebec, first announced they were expecting in April during Round 1 of the playoffs.

They’ve been together since 2017 and often share glimpses of their life on social media.

Benoit, who played 137 games with the Anaheim Ducks after going undrafted, signed a one-year deal with the Leafs in the 2023 offseason. Though he didn’t make the team out of camp, Benoit debuted for Toronto in November and solidified a spot with his hard-hitting, physical style of play.

The Laval native signed a three-year extension ($1.35 million AAV) with the Leafs this summer.

With plenty of competition on the Leafs’ blue line, including names like Jake McCabe, Jani Hakanpaa, Conor Timmins, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Benoit will need to return soon to battle for his spot in the lineup.

Toronto’s first on-ice training session is set to begin this morning at the Ford Performance Centre. Then, the Buds will kick off their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, September 22, at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs’ 2024-25 campaign officially begins on October 9 with a road game against their historic rivals, the Montreal Canadiens.