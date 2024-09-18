Berube gives preview of Leafs lines and Nylander will be at centre

The Toronto Maple Leafs will kick off their training camp this week, and lineup changes already seem to be on the horizon.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, newly appointed head coach Craig Berube offered a glimpse into potential forward line combinations, revealing an experiment that could shake things up: playing William Nylander at centre with Max Domi on his wing.

“I’m gonna start Willy [Nylander] in the middle here at camp. And Max [Domi] is probably gonna be on his wing right now to start. And we’ll go from there,” Berube explained during his press conference.

While he’s spent majority of his NHL tenure on the wing, Nylander is no stranger to the centre position, having played there throughout his junior career. Berube elaborated on why he thinks the 28-year-old Swede could excel in the role.

“I think with his skill set, he can be a great transporter of the puck. He’s strong, he’s big, he’s skilled. Anytime you can get somebody like that in the middle of the ice, I believe that’s a real important piece,” the bench boss added.

Nylander is coming off a career-best season that saw him net 40 goals and 58 assists for 98 points over 82 games — achieving the feat as a top-six winger.

Along with Nylander, the Leafs also have the following centres participating at their ongoing camp:

Auston Matthews

John Tavares

David Kampf

Pontus Holmberg

Fraser Minten

Steven Lorentz (PTO)

Jacob Quillan

Toronto’s first on-ice training session is set to begin on Thursday, September 19, at the Ford Performance Centre. They will kick off their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, September 22, at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs’ 2024-25 campaign officially begins on October 9 with a road game against their historic rivals, the Montreal Canadiens.