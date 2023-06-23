Siakam not making a trade easy because he wants to stay with Raptors: report

Pascal Siakam is happy to remain a member of the Toronto Raptors, thank you very much.

The 29-year-old All-Star is increasingly the subject of trade rumours, as the Raptors face some difficult decisions with retooling their roster. The Raptors failed to make the playoffs in 2023, and some are calling on the team to rebuild around 2022 rookie of the year Scottie Barnes.

The Atlanta Hawks and an unnamed team are trying to acquire Siakam in a trade, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer today. But Siakam, who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 71 games last season, isn’t keen on leaving Toronto.

NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report is reporting that Siakam will not re-sign with a team that attempts to trade for him, because his preference is to remain with the Raptors.

There’s growing sentiment Toronto star Pascal Siakam — who’s on an expiring deal — would not re-sign with a team who attempts to trade for him as his preference is to remain with the Raptors, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 22, 2023

Toronto is the only NBA city Siakam has known since the Raptors drafted him in the first round of the 2016 draft. In seven seasons with the Raptors, Siakam has blossomed from a player that averaged 4.2 points per game as a rookie to a two-time All-Star and an NBA champion.

Siakam can become a free agent after next season, as he has just one year remaining on a contract that pays him $37.9 million.