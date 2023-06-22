Raptors approached with three-team trade offer for Siakam: report

It seems like everyone wants a piece of the Toronto Raptors these days.

But it will take a bit of greasing the wheels before any trade comes together.

In an article from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer today, it was reported that the Atlanta Hawks — and an unnamed third team — have been working with the Toronto Raptors to try to acquire Toronto star forward Pascal Siakam.

“Atlanta has also maintained a pursuit of Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, according to league sources. The Hawks’ have attempted several creative packages to land the All-NBA talent from Toronto, including at least one three-team scenario,” Fischer wrote. “Opposing front offices still believe the Raptors’ high valuation of their players, such as Siakam and OG Anunoby, marks the biggest roadblock to any potential trade of either Raptor.”

Siakam averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 71 games this season, making the second NBA All-Star team of his career.

It shouldn’t be surprising that the Raptors aren’t exactly the easiest front office to work with, with recent reports suggesting that multiple front offices around the league have been “worn out” with their discussions with Toronto.

At this past year’s trade deadline, Toronto was the centre of many rumours for selling off any of their key pieces outside of 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes — perhaps Siakam, Anunoby, or Fred VanVleet — before ultimately doubling down on their roster and adding centre Jakob Poeltl via a trade with San Antonio.

Fischer added that Toronto had made calls to potentially move up or down in tonight’s NBA Draft, either up to Orlando’s pick at 11th overall or down to Golden State’s pick at 19th or Brooklyn’s picks at 21st and 22nd.