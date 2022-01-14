Shoppers Drug Mart vending machines are popping up at GTA GO stations

The GO station may become the place you run a quick errand thanks to new Shoppers Drug Mart vending machines popping up along the transit network.

The bright red vending machines emblazoned with the Shoppers logo offer a wide selection of products you would typically find at your local store. There’s everything from shampoo to allergy relief medication to razors to headphones available for purchase. Important seasonal items like sunscreen and umbrellas will also be made available. The stocked items will likely be convenient for riders who forget essentials when heading out for the day.

The machines come as a new partnership between Shoppers Drug Mart and Metrolinx, according to a Metrolinx blog post. So far, three machines have been installed: in the Union Station Bus Terminal on the second floor, in the Burlington GO Station on the west end of the south building, and at the Oshawa GO Station.

And for anyone worried that they will have to pay a premium for the convenience of having these items available at the station, don’t be. According to Metrolinx, everything sold in the vending machines will be priced the same as items found in the local Shoppers store.

So the next time you’re on the go and in need of some Listerine or hand sanitizer, the GO station may be your best bet.