Man dead, other kidnapped in Hamilton home invasion

One man was kidnapped and two younger men were shot in a deadly home invasion in Hamilton Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect or suspects broke into a home in the Mount Hope neighbourhood and shot two men in their 20s who lived there just before 3 am. One man survived, but the second died of his injuries in hospital.

A third man who lived in the home, 63-year-old Faqir Ali, was kidnapped. He was missing for more than six hours, but police believe they may have found him.

The force tweeted just before 9:30 am that they found someone with life-threatening injuries near Beach Boulevard, believed to be Ali. He’s been transported to a hospital.

HPS has located a male with life-threatening injuries near Beach Blvd in #HamOnt. The individual has been transported to hospital and police are working to confirm his identity. At this time, police believe the individual is Faqir Ali. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 16, 2021

Ali is described as about 5’7″, 180 pounds, and having a medium complexion with thinning black hair. He was wearing black and white plaid pyjama bottoms and no shirt when he was taken.

Police believe the incident was targeted, but haven’t given details about whether the three men are related or what connection they may have to the attackers.

Police say many officers will be in the neighbourhood throughout Thursday and ask members of the public to stay away.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3863. Tips can also bu submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.