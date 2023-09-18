You may be used to having your food your way but when you eat at Shelby’s Shawarma, don’t dare reach for ketchup.

The restaurant’s distaste for the all-American condiment runs so deep that it issues a waiver of liability to diners who insist on the offending topper.

With the goal of protecting the culture, the waivers were created by Shelby’s co-founder Yasser Ali (aka, Shawarma Man), and are handed out at all of the chain’s locations.

“Simply boot,” he writes, in his signature style, “just like bine apples don’t belong on za bidzza, ketchup should stay away from za shawarma.”

A chain first inspired by Ali and co-founder Yazan El-Shalabi’s family recipes, Shelby’s has grown to include nearly 20 locations. At each, the menu is based on traditional Middle Eastern food with hints, here and there, of other popular cuisines.

Despite the team’s enthusiasm when it comes to fusion food, ketchup is a particularly contentious add-on. You’ll find it at every Shelby’s location — but only to enjoy with your fries.

“Our legendary shawarma is great just the way it’s made,” says Ali. Toppings include a wealth of usual suspects — from turnips to sumac onions, pickles and hummus. Mint chutney, chipotle sauce, garlic sauce and hot sauce are all approved garnishes. Just don’t reach for the Heinz.

The “Ketchup on Shawarma Waiver of Liability,” warns customers to “eat at your own risk.” Tongue-in-cheek, it nonetheless cautions customers that “eating ketchup on a Shelby’s shawarma carries with it potential risks,” apparently, including “death.”

The disclaimer releases Shelby’s from all liability and responsibility related to customers’ “ketchup-doings.”

Beyond the disclaimer, the team has addressed the hot-button issue in a host of satirical YouTube videos and Instagram posts.

As skilled at spoofing as they are at making legendary shawarma, the posts have racked up hundreds of thousands of views. “Outside of our menu,” says Ali, “we try to have fun wiz our customers.”

Next time you eat at Shelby’s, trust Shawarma Man. “You might know what you want,” he says. “But I know what you need, my friend.”