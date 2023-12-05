Shein Canada is hosting a Winter Wonderland holiday pop-up in Mississauga’s Square One shopping centre next week.

The event is in support of The Shoebox Project, an organization dedicated to supporting and empowering marginalized women in Canada and around the world, and features festive photo-ops, giveaways and sweet treats.

While Shein has drawn due criticism for their fast-fashion practices over the years, they are doing some good with the upcoming event.

The Shoebox Project, which was founded in Toronto, is a global organization that helps to supply women impacted by homelessness with daily essentials and messages of encouragement packed into shoeboxes.

The charity began in 2011, delivering 400 shoeboxes to four shelters in the city, and in 2020, it provided services to 450 shelters in 144 communities worldwide.

In addition to its support of the charitable organization, the Shein pop-up will also give attendees the opportunity to shop the brand (including their new evoluShein collection, which uses fabrics made from recycled materials) in person and get a good dose of holiday cheer.

Seems like a win-win.

The pop-up runs from Friday, December 15, until Sunday, December 17 and is open from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm on Friday and Saturday and 10 am to 8 pm on Sunday.