Fast fashion retailer Shein is setting roots in Canada and the company is looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

In a release, the company announced that it’s opened a new corporate office and distribution centre in Markham, Ontario. And the new space is set to be the main distribution hub in the country.

The office and warehouse located at 10 Canfield Drive spans 170,000 square feet and the company is looking to hire corporate employees, distribution workers, and support staff. Its aim to add about 200 new jobs by the end of next year.

“We’re excited to continue to call the Greater Toronto Area home while creating new jobs in the community,” said Vito Zhong, general manager of Shein Canada. “Our new facility will help us cut shipping times for Canadian customers and reduce the number of packages in the international shipping stream – delivering on two of our key business priorities.”

Shein doesn’t only have its sights set on Canada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CA.SHEIN.COM (@shein_ca)

The company, which was founded in China in 2012, is in the middle of a North American expansion and recently opened a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana. Shein plans to fill 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and another 1,400 by the end of 2025.

The company is known for affordable fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products and is worth US$1 billion — more than H&M and Zara combined, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Despite its rise in the fashion scene, the company receives heavy criticism for a variety of issues including its labour practices.

A recent undercover investigation by Britain’s Channel 4 reveals sweatshop-like conditions at a Shein supplier factory in China.