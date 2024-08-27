LUXURY SAMPLING POP-UP AT THE WELL: EXPERIENCE THE NEW KÉRASTASE ELIXIR ULTIME REFILLABLE HAIR OIL, DESIGNED TO LAST

We all know that the end of Toronto summer kicks off with the opening of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) — but that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to make the best of these last few hot moments.

And this year, you can still have some roaring good times at The Ex with this stylish limited-edition pop-up.

SHEIN is rolling up to the CNE with its hot-pink and brat green truck pop-up!

Over Labour Day long weekend from August 29 to September 2, make sure to visit the SHEIN truck for a shoppable fashionable experience.

Decorated with SHEIN-inspired graffiti, this is your chance to dive deep into the world of SHEIN’s street-style and trendy pieces.

Shop women’s and men’s clothing, home and living, and even stationery and accessories at the SHEIN truck. Since this is SHEIN’s first time appearing at CNE as a contributing partner, this is sure to be an extra-special and can’t-miss event!

To make things even better, SHEIN is offering a ton of promotions and giveaways at the truck, including fun games and prizes. Beyond that, new customers will be given a $5 discount for on-site purchases. Free gifts with any purchase will also be available to customers, while supplies last.

Don’t forget to share your exciting CNE x SHEIN experience to your socials for a chance to score extra prizes — just use #BTSwithSHEIN and tag the @Shein_CA Instagram account!

A SHEIN summer

SHEIN has been hosting these unique pop-ups nationwide all summer long, including a killer makeover station at VELD earlier this month, and this truck stop at The Ex will surely deliver some brat summer memories.

Your go-to retailer for on-trend clothing, homewares, and accessories, SHEIN always delivers a fashionable moment no matter where you go. Live out your best summer 2024 moments with the SHEIN truck at the CNE. Catch you there!

When: August 29, August 31, September 1, and September 2

Where: Outside the Press Building, The CNE at Exhibition Place — 210 Princes’ Blvd, Toronto

Time: Open from 10 am to 10 pm, except on Labour Day, when it will close at 9 pm

Cost: Free with CNE admission