This exclusive Toronto pop-up will transform you into a festival fashion icon

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

VELD, Toronto’s largest electronic summer music festival with an exciting lineup of top performers, is quickly approaching! With that said, it’s time to plan a festival-ready outfit.

Luckily, there’s an exclusive fashion pop-up to help get you styled for everything VELD has to offer — including some serious dancing in the sun.

Check out the bubble-themed SHEIN at VELD fashion pop-up, a special showcase of fun and trendy fashions that will transform you into a festival fashion icon.

Holding it down at VELD from Friday, August 2, to Sunday, August 4, prepare for some makeover experiences. Yup, you read that right, we’re talking total makeovers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CA.SHEIN.COM (@shein_ca)

Let SHEIN fashion experts guide you through the Transformation Station, where festival attendees can book appointments for free styling in the brand’s clothing and apparel. The makeover fun continues with professional hair and makeup services, elevating your unique look from top to bottom.

Can it get any better? You betcha!

The SHEIN pop-up will also feature a nail bar for customized nail art and cute face stickers. Plus, the SHEGLAM Bar will also allow you to touch up your makeup — with no appointments necessary.

It’s an electric vibe that also features exciting giveaways and interactive celebrations like a 360-degree photo booth, bubble machines, and even more bubble-tastic details.

A one-stop shop for all your styling needs, the SHEIN pop-up promises Instagram-worthy moments throughout the weekend.

Keep your eyes glued to the SHEIN Canada Instagram account (@shein_ca) for updates as the festival dates get closer to find out when you can book your styling appointments.

Stay stylish at VELD with your fashion makeover from SHEIN and have a fun-filled time this festival season!

When: Friday, August 2 – Sunday, August 4

Where: VELD Music Festival, Downsview Park – 70 Canuck Avenue North

Time: Friday to Sunday, 2 pm – 11 pm

Cost: Free upon festival entry