EventsSponsored

This free immersive coral reef experience is coming to Toronto for one month only

Chris Middleton
Chris Middleton
|
Jun 2 2023, 5:01 pm
This free immersive coral reef experience is coming to Toronto for one month only
SHEBA Bistro
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Block Party 2023 - Canada's National Ballet School

Sat, June 3, 11:00am

Block Party 2023 - Canada's National Ballet School
13th Annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show

Sun, June 18, 12:00pm

13th Annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show
Toronto Hip-Hop Boat Party Cruise 2023

Fri, June 30, 6:30pm

Toronto Hip-Hop Boat Party Cruise 2023
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Thu, July 6, 8:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

To celebrate the launch of SHEBA® BISTRO in Canada — a premium cat food made from sustainably sourced fish — an immersive multisensory experience, called The Sheba Hope Grows™ Experience, created by the brand is opening at Toronto’s Stackt Market.

The exhibit is designed to take you deep below the ocean with an underwater simulation of Hope Reef, or HOPE — the first reef restoration project within the Sheba Hope Grows campaign, founded in 2019.

HOPE is located off the coast of Sulawesi, Indonesia in the Spermonde Archipelago.

sheba stackt market

SHEBA Bistro

Built to visibly spell out the word “H-O-P-E” from the seabed, the reef has helped increase coral cover from 2% to 70% in two short years and has become one of the largest reef restoration projects in the world.

This new multisensory pop-up will be open from Saturday, June 3 until Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

sheba hope reef

SHEBA Bistro

During the exhibit, you’ll learn about how SHEBA has helped restore coral reefs across the world with the help of local island communities and partners, exploring other reef restoration initiatives in Mexico, Costa Rica, the US Virgin Islands, the Maldives, and more, using innovative “reef star” technology.

These special structures join together underwater to create a strong, secured web that covers the seabed to provide a stable base for coral fragments to rapidly regrow.

sheba stackt market

SHEBA Bistro

To date, Hope Reef has seen an abundance of fish and biomass return, and other species in the coral reef food web have returned.

With a wide range of premium wet cat food made from sustainably sourced fish, SHEBA wet cat food will not only tantalize your feline friends at dinner time but provide them with a well-balanced, nutritionally dense meal that will keep them full.

The Sheba Hope Grows Experience will be free for everyone, so mark your calendars for its Stackt Market launch on Saturday, June 3 — just in time for World Ocean Day.

Swing by to learn more about how the SHEBA brand is taking action to restore coral reefs, because more coral today means more fish tomorrow.

Daily Hive

Branded Content

This content was created by Hive Labs in partnership with a sponsor.
Chris MiddletonChris Middleton
+ Listed
+ Sponsored
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.