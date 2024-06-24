A golf festival for women and girls is coming to Toronto next week

Summer has arrived and local golfers are ready to make a return to the course. A Golf Canada initiative coming to the Greater Toronto Area this week is helping women and girls tee off to the best of their abilities.

The She Plays Golf Festival will take place across the region from July 2 to 6, alongside the highly anticipated Ororo PGA Women’s Championship of Canada.

Women and girls of all ages and abilities are invited to discover and celebrate the sport at a variety of golf courses across the region. There will be “try golf” sessions, networking opportunities, and more.

The 2024 She Plays Golf Festival features several Jr. Girls Tee It Up and Women Try Golf events at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Lionhead Golf Club, and Humber Valley Golf Course. Each will provide fundamental skills to participants in a fun and inclusive environment.

Other highlights from The R&A, Adidas Golf and RBC-sponsored celebration include a Women’s Try Golf for industry partners at Lionhead GC, Learn to Scramble at BraeBen Golf Course, and a networking event for women in positions of leadership in the golf industry.

Registration for She Plays Golf Festival events can be made online.

“Increasingly, financial support for women’s sports in Canada is becoming more tangible. She Plays Golf will strengthen women’s golf in Canada in the same manner that PWHL showcases elite women’s hockey talent and Project 8 seeks to transform women’s soccer,” said Laura Wilson, Golf Canada’s director of inclusion programs and safe sport, in a release.

“We are eager for corporate partners and other organizations to invest and align their brands with She Plays Golf to support further expansion. The She Plays Golf Championship Series will provide more playing opportunities for Canada’s best female athletes, filling a void for women’s professional events in Canada, while She Plays Golf Festivals will connect women and girls to golf in a safe, welcoming, and non-intimidating environment.”

Fans can also see top golfers compete in the Ororo PGA Women’s Championship of Canada from July 2 to 5 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The tournament has a $60,000 purse and is part of the 2024 She Plays Golf Championship Series.

The top two finishers at TPC Toronto will qualify for the CPKC Women’s Open on the LPGA Tour. Tournament players will also earn points in the She Plays Golf Championship Series.

The overall points winner will earn qualification into the 2024 CPKC Women’s Open if not otherwise qualified. They will also be supported by Golf Canada’s Q school bursary program if they decide to enter LPGA Q school this fall.

The She Plays Golf Festival was also held in Calgary and Vancouver earlier this month. To learn more about the festival, click here.

When: July 3, 5 and 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various golf courses across the Greater Toronto Area

Cost: $25, register online

When: July 2, 2024

Time: 5:30 to 8 pm

Where: Lionhead Golf Club — 8525 Mississauga Rd, Brampton

Cost: $30, register online

When: July 2 to 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various golf courses across the Greater Toronto Area

Cost: Various prices start from $25 to $30. Register online