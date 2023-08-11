Having to share bedrooms with strangers is the new thing due to Toronto's unaffordability

A new trend emerging in Toronto’s rental market is a pitiful indication of how difficult it has become to afford to live in the city, with housing prices in the GTA now at $1.18 million and rent at an average of $2,600 for a one-bedroom unit and $3,370 for two.

Anyone trawling through apartment listings and looking for something on the more affordable end of the ever-escalating price spectrum will likely notice that there are far more ads for shared accommodation lately — and no, not just to split a multi-bedroom space, but to go halves on a bedroom, and potentially even a single bed.

Why would this ever even be legal.. — SHUTTERTHVGᵖʰᵒᵗᵒ (@shutterthvg) June 23, 2023

Kijiji has had a glut of postings in recent weeks that show such housing arrangements, with landlords seeking particular types of tenants (usually a specified gender and/or ethnicity) to occupy a bedroom that has others already living in it.

Many of these are basement apartments listed as “sharing rooms” or “double rooms” with a minimalist dormitory-style setup, obviously targeting international students.

Sometimes the shared space is a living room or hallway listed simply as a “bed space,” or a spot in a bunk bed or a single bed shared with a stranger.

“Shared bedspace available in a semi-detached house with one bedroom. Shared with one other male,” one listing near Hillcrest reads. “Room for girls, group space for six girls, three rooms available,” says another in Brampton, showing bleak photos of multiple mattresses on the floor. And still another: “Looking for 2 Punjabi girls or couple on sharing basis.”

A few offer the option to pay double the price for a room to yourself but are being advertised with low rents under $1,000 to share the space.

Though the idea isn’t new, these types of units seem more prevalent now that rents have reached current levels and mortgage rates are forcing homeowners to get creative in trying to make some extra cash to avoid selling.

Sadly, it seems many tenants — international students especially — are finding Canada more expensive than expected and are not in a financial position to spend as much as is needed to secure a private space.