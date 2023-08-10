You can now officially tap credit and debit to pay on the TTC

People boarding public transportation for their morning commute in Toronto were greeted with a very welcome shock on Thursday morning — and no, we don’t sarcastically mean one of the chaotic delays and disruptions that the city’s network can sometimes be known for.

It appears that the TTC has decided to treat customers with a long-awaited feature that will make everyone’s lives easier, whether they are hopping on a subway, streetcar, or bus: the ability to simply tap their credit or debit card on a PRESTO reader to pay their fare.

THE DAY HAS COME pic.twitter.com/6PZtAmJnGG — Rodney 🚧 🚇 (@_ChanFace) August 10, 2023

The new contactless payment option was rolled out after only subtle hints about some exciting news to come from the transit agency yesterday, and riders seem pleasantly surprised to finally get the tech they’ve long been asking for, and that countless other cities around the world already boast.

Of course, amid all of the giddy conversation about the improvement online, there are those who are still finding ways to complain about the commission’s service via a backhanded compliment regarded the addition rather than any direct praise.

me: since when does the TTC have open payment? fern: they don’t yet. i think it’s just capable to read them me: *hands fern credit card* go tap this Fern: *taps card* Presto reader: *APPROVED* both of us: HMMMM look at that pic.twitter.com/4AudqUfPt8 — Mizzi (@Ethan_Mizzi) August 10, 2023

Others are seeking more (pretty crucial) information, like how they will show proof of payment if they use the new option, which the commission has yet to detail.

What we do know based on past updates is that open payment is applicable for set adult fares, and that transitgoers can use their physical or mobile bank cards.

And, according to a press release issued this morning, full implementation at all subway stations and on all road-bound TTC vehicles will happen by Tuesday, August 15. A virtual PRESTO card for mobile wallets is also in the works and should be made available in the next few months.