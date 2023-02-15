Shakeup to Leafs' lineup coming with Holl expected to be scratched

With the trade deadline less than a month away, the Toronto Maple Leafs are set for a bit of a roster shakeup ahead of tonight’s game.

Facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto will see a series of changes made to its roster.

Per The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel, both Auston Matthews will return for the Leafs as their top-line centre, while Justin Holl is set to be a healthy scratch for Toronto.

Matthews is coming off a three-week layoff due to a knee sprain, while Holl is being held out of the lineup in favour of Connor Timmins.

Holl has played in all 54 games this season for Toronto.

New-look Leaf combos as Auston Matthews returns to practice: Bunting — Matthews — Nylander

Kerfoot — Tavares — Marner

Engvall — Kampf — Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese — Holmberg — Anderson Extras: Steeves, Simmonds Rielly — Brodie

Giordano — Liljegren

Sandin — Timmins

Benn — Holl — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) February 14, 2023

Here’s Toronto’s full contingent of forwards at yesterday’s practice:

Michael Bunting — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Pierre Engvall — David Kampf — Calle Jarnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese — Pontus Holmberg —Joey Anderson

Extras: Alex Steeves, Wayne Simmonds

Meanwhile, here’s how the team’s defensive pairs are lining up:

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren

Rasmus Sandin — Connor Timmins

Extras: Jordie Benn — Justin Holl

Toronto is coming off a three-day layoff, having split a two-game set against the Columbus Blue Jackets last Friday and Saturday.

But while some fans might be speculating that Holl’s absence could be to hold him out of the lineup for a potential trade, it seems like the coaching staff are simply trying to get his game back on track.

“I have talked to Justin at different times. I have felt his game, at times, has been tremendous and has helped us through some real tough times with injuries. He has been a real constant for us on defense in terms of his contributions. At times, it has also slipped,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said on the expected change.

Holl is in the third and final year of a contract worth $2 million per season, and could be set for unrestricted free agency this summer. In 54 games, Holl has two goals and nine assists while averaging 21:03 of ice time per night.

“To me, the other night was one of those nights [where his game slipped]. When you are looking to get a young guy like Timmins in and you want to keep him going, you are looking for someone to take out. Don’t give me a reason [to take you out],” Keefe added.

Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET, with both radio and TV broadcasts carried by Sportsnet.