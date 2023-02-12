Leafs ride the subway en route to outdoor practice

The TTC might be making headlines for all the wrong reasons these days, but at least the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be making the most of their commute.

On their way to the team’s annual outdoor practice on Sunday, the Leafs piled on the subway at Union Station before getting off at Queen Station before taking part in the outdoor practice at the Nathan Phillips Square outdoor rink.

In one video, Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds was seen walking through Queen Station on his way to the renowned ice outside of Toronto’s City Hall.

Man of the people 💙 pic.twitter.com/jWlJ34Prtj — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 12, 2023

In another clip, a gaggle of Leafs are shown riding the short two-stop commute from their dressing rooms at Scotiabank Arena (connected to Union Station) to the outdoor surface.

Sunday morning commute ☺️ pic.twitter.com/zKqY8GHg4o — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 12, 2023

While most players on the team probably travel to their practices and games with either a chauffeur or taking their own cars, former Leafs defenceman Tyson Barrie used to take the TTC to work every day.

“It’s pretty cool to have a team pile on there when you’re just trying to get to work. Or maybe it’s annoying, I’m not sure, but either way it was a cool day,” Barrie said when the team pulled a similar stunt in 2020 at the Leafs’ outdoor practice, per ESPN’s Kirsten Shilton.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Reds star (and Etobicoke native) Joey Votto has been documenting his journey on Ontario’s public transit system en route to his weekly Monday night chess excursion in Toronto.

Maybe that morning commute would be a little more fun if we got to rub shoulders with the Leafs on a daily basis.