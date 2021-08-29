Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the City of Toronto.

The alert was issued just after 2 pm Sunday afternoon, and warns that “conditions are favourable” for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The storms may produce strong wind gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour, large hail up to two centimeters, and heavy rain up to 50 millimetres “within one hour,” the alert reads.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” Environment Canada said.

“The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

According to Environment Canada’s hourly forecast, the rain is expected to begin around 4 pm and last until after midnight on Monday.